PRECIOUS-Gold braces for biggest weekly decline in five

July 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near two-week lows on Friday after strong U.S. economic data spurred the dollar and bond yields in a high interest rate environment that dragged the non-interest bearing metal towards its biggest weekly decline in five.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,948.24 per ounce by 0126 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest level since July 12 and ending 1.4% lower in the last session. It has declined 0.5% so far in the week, heading for its biggest weekly fall since June 23.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.1% to $1,947.30 per ounce.

* The U.S. dollar index .DXY and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were underpinned after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, potentially keeping a much-feared recession at bay and increasing the likelihood that the Fed could further hike interest rates.

* Higher U.S. interest rates and Treasury bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding gold.

* Top central banks continued with another round of rate hikes this week despite cooling inflation, but have now switched in unison to a more cautious posture about further moves in a sign that a year-long round of global monetary tightening could be at an end.

* The Fed and the European Central Bank delivered quarter-percentage-point rate increases this week, as expected, while the Bank of Japan is set to keep ultra-low interest rates on Friday but may make minor tweaks to extend the lifespan of its yield control policy.

* Analysts slightly lowered their gold price forecasts for this year, a Reuters poll showed. Global economic concerns also drove down platinum and palladium forecasts for 2024.

* Other precious metals were set for weekly declines as well. Spot silver XAG= steadied at $24.14, platinum XPT= held at $936.33, and palladium XPD= rose 0.1% to $1,241.28.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final July

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM June

1230 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY June

1230 US PCE Price Index MM, YY June

1400 US Mich Sentiment Final July

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.