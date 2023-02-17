PRECIOUS-Gold bound for third weekly fall on dollar strength, hawkish Fed worries

By Seher Dareen

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Gold was subdued by a stronger dollar and bond yields on Friday following fresh hawkish rhetoric from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, setting bullion up for its third straight weekly dip.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.6% to $1,826.23 per ounce by 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), after earlier falling to its lowest since late-December. Prices have fallen about 2% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.9% to $1,835.90.

The dollar's advance, paired with the hawkish outlook from members of the Fed, was weighing on the market, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Two Fed officials said on Thursday the U.S. central bank likely should have lifted interest rates more than it did early this month.

The dollar index .DXY surged to a six-week high, making bullion less attractive for overseas buyers, while bond yields also climbed. USD/US/

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. Prices of the previous metal are down about 7.3% since its nine-month peak earlier this month.

Goldman Sachs said it expected the Fed to raise rates three more times this year by a quarter of a percentage point each.

Additionally, the technical chart was akin to a head-and-shoulders pattern, typically associated with bearish sentiment, Streible added.

Traders await next week's release of the latest FOMC minutes and U.S. GDP data for more clues on the path of rate hikes.

On the physical front, a sharp retreat in domestic prices boosted retail demand in India this week, while top consumer China also saw robust buying. GOL/AS

Spot silver XAG= fell 1.3% to $21.31 per ounce, while palladium XPD= was down 2.8% to $1,468.80.

Platinum XPT= dropped 0.8% to $912.70, after earlier reaching its lowest since November.

Russia is likely to limit exports of key metals such as palladium if the United States imposes steep taxes on imports of aluminium from Russia, analysts said.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

