PRECIOUS-Gold bounces back as dollar retreats

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gold reversed course to trade higher as the dollar weakened, while investors kept their ears to the ground for any clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.6% to $1,658.00 per ounce at 9:52 a.m. ET (1352 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.5% to $1,662.80.

"We're seeing some weakness in the dollar and some upside in some of the other currencies against the dollar, and it's pushing gold back up," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down 0.9%, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers. USD/

A survey on Monday showed U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month, sparking bets the Fed might rein in its aggressive policy stance. FEDWATCH

If the Fed goes with a rate hike below the expected 75 basis points, that'll signal a slowdown in these hikes and be bullish for gold, "but gold traders are waiting for something more concrete," Haberkorn added.

Rising interest rates dim bullion's appeal as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

"Investors are still giving gold the cold shoulder, thereby generating persistent headwind," with positioning data indicating that a majority of speculative financial investors are continuing to bet on a falling gold price, Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Speculators switched to net short positions of 20,633 contracts in COMEX gold in the latest week, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. CFTC/

Meanwhile, data showed top consumer China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in September fell by 50% from the previous month.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.4% to $19.34 per ounce, platinum XPT= shed 0.7% to $918.35, while palladium XPD= dropped 2.1% to $1,927.25.

