PRECIOUS-Gold bounces 1% as dollar hastens retreat

* Dollar index falls 1.6%

* Economic fears trigger Wall Street slide

* BoE raises rates by 25 basis points (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)

By Kavya Guduru

June 16 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1% in volatile trade on Thursday as the dollar pulled back sharply on the U.S. central bank's aggressive policy outlook, bringing some of the safe-haven lure back to the metal.

Spot gold was last up 0.9% at $1,849.68 per ounce by 1:54 p.m. ET (1754 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled up 1.7% at $1,849.90.

Bolstering gold's appeal among overseas buyers, the dollar fell 1.6% to retreat from recent two-decade highs. [USD/] [US/]

"Gold is now starting to look pretty attractive as the bet on the U.S. economy is dwindling," said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA. "As the dollar rally has hit a peak and investors are right now looking for safe havens, the gold trade looks pretty attractive," Moya added.

While gold has recently moved in tandem with stock and bond markets, rather than gaining from pure safe-haven flows, its rise on Thursday came despite a steep selloff on Wall Street that was driven by worries over recession. [.N]

Inflation and economic uncertainties are usually supportive of gold, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold's safe-haven lure could fade further if the Federal Reserve successfully fights inflation without pushing the United States into a recession, said Carsten Menke, head of Next Generation Research at Julius Baer.

The Fed announced its largest interest rate increase in more than a quarter of a century on Wednesday.

Concerns about surging inflation also prompted other central banks to tighten monetary policies. The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly raised its policy rate for the first time in 15 years and the Bank of England followed suit.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.2% to $21.90 per ounce, platinum gained 1.3% to $951.52 and palladium rose 1.4% to $1,887.50. (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Aditya Soni) ((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 8)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.