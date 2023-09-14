PRECIOUS-Gold at 3-week low as strong US data lifts dollar, yields

By Harshit Verma

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near a three-week low on Thursday after higher-than-expected U.S. producer prices data and retail sales numbers raised worries that U.S. interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer, boosting the dollar and bond yields.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to $1,909.19 per ounce by 10:52 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT), after touching $1,904.93, its lowest since Aug. 25. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.1% to $1,930.70.

"We saw some headline inflationary data that was hotter than expected and as a result, we are seeing yields tick higher once again and continue to pressure the spotgold market" said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Data showed U.S. producer prices increased by 0.7% in August, the most in more than a year, while U.S. retail sales increased by 0.6% over Reuters' expectation of 0.2% during the same period.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY jumped 0.4% to over six-month high, reducing gold's appeal for overseas investors, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR rose 1.8 basis points to 4.266%. USD/US/

"There are concerns that the Fed does have the possibility of continuing to raise interest rates or yields continue to rise and that does apply some pressure to thegold market" Meger said.

Although markets are pricing in that the Fed would hold rates unchanged at their policy meeting next week, there's a 39% probability of a rate rise in November, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

Higher interest rates dull the appeal of bullion, which bears no interest.

Earlier in the day, The European Central Bank raised its key interest rate to a record high of 4% on Thursday, but signalled this was likely to be its final move.

However, the $1,900 level for gold is fairly well-supported and will attract some bargain hunting, analysts said.

Silver XAG= fell 1.1% to a four-week low of $22.58 per ounce, while platinum XPT= rose 0.9% to $908.16.

Palladium XPD= rose 0.4% to $1,263.07, after touching a three-week peak.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/44SIwtX

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; additonal reporting by Brijesh Patel; editing by David Evans)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.