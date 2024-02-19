PRECIOUS-Gold advances on weaker dollar and Middle East conflict

By Anjana Anil

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit their highest in almost a week on Monday as the U.S. dollar retreated slightly and conflict in the Middle East buoyed bullion's safe-haven appeal.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.4% to $2,031.30.

"Gold is taking benefits from the slide in the U.S. dollar and also the new escalation of tensions in the Middle East," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis Money.

Israel expects to continue full-scale military operations in Gaza for another 6-8 weeks as it prepares to mount a ground invasion of the enclave's southernmost city, Rafah, four officials familiar with the strategy said.

A UK-registered cargo ship reported coming under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen on Sunday and the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported crew abandoning ship off Yemen after an explosion.

The dollar index .DXY was down about 0.1%. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

Markets are pricing in a 74% chance of a cut in June, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool.

In other precious metals, spot platinum XPT= edged up by 0.1% to $906.80 an ounce, palladium XPD= rose 0.5% to $954.50 and silver XAG= retreated by 1.2% to $23.12.

