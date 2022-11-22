PRECIOUS-Gold advances on dollar pullback; spotlight on Fed

By Kavya Guduru

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices snapped a four-session slump to rise on Tuesday, propped up by a retreat in the dollar while investors awaited cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $1,746.91 per ounce as of 1154 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.5% to $1,748.50.

"The U.S. dollar's stalling rebound is offering spot gold the chance to find a firmer footing around the mid-$1700 region for the time being," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

Making gold less expensive for overseas buyers, the dollar .DXY retreated from strong overnight gains that saw investors flocking to the safe-haven currency on worries over China's COVID flare ups. USD/

Investors now await the latest Fed minutes due to be released on Wednesday, with market participants widely expecting a 50-basis point hike in the December meeting, with a peak for rates expected in June. FEDWATCH

"If the Fed hawks swoop back in and disrupt the 'pivot' narrative once more, that may see spot gold unwinding more of its recent gains to test support around the low-$1700s," Tan said.

"The U.S. nonfarm payrolls and inflation prints due before the December Fed meeting are likelier catalysts for bullion's next big moves."

Interest rate hikes to fight soaring inflation tend to raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday the Federal Reserve can downshift to smaller interest rate hike increments from next month.

"Gold bulls were relieved" by Mester's dovish remarks, Phillip Futures analyst Avtar Sandu said in a note.

Spot silver XAG= climbed 2.1% to $21.28 per ounce, platinum XPT= added 1.1% to $993.29, and palladium XPD= gained 0.6% to $1,876.02.

The World Platinum Investment Council forecast a deficit of the metal in 2023.

