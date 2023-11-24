News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold advances as weaker dollar takes a bow on US rate pause hopes

November 24, 2023 — 10:29 am EST

Written by Anushree Ashish Mukherjee for Reuters ->

By Anushree Ashish Mukherjee

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices bounced back above the key $2,000 level on Friday as it heads for its second consecutive weekly gain, with bullion getting a boost from a drop in the U.S. dollar and bets the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon end its interest rate-hiking cycle.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $2,001.39 per ounce as of 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), and has risen 1.2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.5% at $2,002.30.

The dollar index has been deteriorating due to the weaker data coming out this week which should shift the Fed to a more dovish pivot and then that could be a tailwind for gold in 2024, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.3% and was on track for a second weekly drop as traders dialled back expectations of Fed rate cuts in 2024. USD/

"After all, the latest economic data have been rather disappointing," Commerzbank said in a note.

Commerzbank expects the first rate cut to be implemented in the middle of next year, so only then is the price of gold likely to climb lastingly above $2,000.

Traders widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged in December, while pricing in about a 50% chance of a rate cut as early as May, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Lower interest rates typically boost gold as it diminishes the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets.

Spot silver XAG= gained 2.2% to $24.17 per ounce, while platinum XPT= rose 1.8% to $932.17, heading for its second weekly gain. Palladium XPD= was up 1.7% at $1,063.28 per ounce.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3MZ7GRl

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((anushree.ashishmukherjee@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
