PRECIOUS-Gold advances as US Fed hints rate-hike pause

May 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered near record-high levels on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by an expected 25 basis points and hinted it may pause further increases.

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.8% at 2,055.54 per ounce by 0035 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 1.3% at $2,063.20.

* Earlier in the session, bullion prices rose to $2,072.19 per ounce and hovered close to an all-time high of $2,072.49 scaled in 2020.

* The U.S. central bank raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter-of-a-percentage point, as expected by markets. The Fed no longer said it "anticipates" further rates increases will be needed, only that it will watch incoming data to determine if more hikes "may be appropriate."

* Lower rates tend to boost demand for the zero-yielding asset.

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said "the case of avoiding a recession is in my view more likely than that of having a recession."

* The European Central Bank is expected later in the day to raise interest rates for the seventh meeting in a row.

* The dollar index .DXY was down 0.2%, making greenback-priced gold more affordable for overseas buyers.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.5% at $25.72 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.7% to $1,056.29 while palladium XPD= edged 0.8% higher to $1,433.75.

0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final April

0750 France S&P Global Serv, Comp PMIs April

0755 Germany S&P Global Serv PMI April

0755 Germany S&P Global Comp Final PMI April

0800 EU S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs April

0830 UK Composite PMI Final April

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total April

1215 EU ECB Refinancing Rate May

1215 EU ECB Deposit Rate May

1230 US International Trade March

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

