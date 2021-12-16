PRECIOUS-Gold advances as dollar retreats after Fed verdict

By Bharat Gautam

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gold gained more than 1% on Thursday, buoyed by weakness in the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the withdrawal of its pandemic-era stimulus in a move largely priced in by bullion investors.

Spot gold XAU= was 1.1% higher at 1,796.47 per ounce by 10:37 a.m. ET (1537 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCv1 jumped 1.9% to $1,797.40.

The dollar .DXY slipped, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies and helping bullion gain despite a bounce in riskier assets as the Fed prepared to tame rising prices. USD/MKTS/GLOB.N

Apart from a weaker dollar, "there are multiple supportive elements for gold, including geopolitical issues and pent-up physical demand," StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said. GOL/AS

The Fed on Wednesday paved the way for three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.

"The market has had almost four weeks in which to absorb the change in politics from the Fed (since Powell talked about dropping the term transitory inflation and became more hawkish), so this time it really was ready for it," O'Connell said.

Gold initially slipped after the Fed announcement, as interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, before bouncing back.

"Gold prices are likely to attempt another breach of $1,800 next year as the U.S. dollar is likely to weaken and real yields remain negative," Standard Chartered said in a note.

But analysts at UBS warned on Wednesday gold may head lower next year amid the Fed policy tightening.

Other metals also followed gold, with palladium XPD= leaping 7.8% to $1,721.67. Silver XAG= rose 2% to $22.49 per ounce, while platinum XPT= gained 1.7% to $934.05.

Metals Focus forecast palladium to average $2,170 in 2022, predicting a tightening of the autocatalyst market towards the end of the year amid a recovery in vehicle production.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.