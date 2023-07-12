PRECIOUS-Gold advances as cooling U.S. inflation boosts Fed pause bets

(Writes throughout after U.S. inflation data)

Gold prices gain for a fourth straight session

US consumer prices rise modestly in June; core inflation slowing

Dollar index slips to more than two-month low

By Brijesh Patel

July 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices extended gains on Wednesday after signs of cooling inflation in the United States boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve could hit the breaks on its rate hike cycle sooner that previously thought.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,942.15 per ounce by 09:01 a.m. EDT (1301 GMT), while U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,947.30.

U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation continued to subside. In the 12 months through June, the CPI advanced 3.0%, compared with Reuters estimates of 3.1%.

"Gold gapped $10 higher on the softer-than-expected CPI print on hopes that a July hike might be the last one of the cycle," said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.

"If gold can break above the 50-day moving average at $1,960, it will trigger more bullish bets."

The dollar lost 0.5% to a more than two-month low against its rivals after the inflation print, making gold more attractive for other currency holders. Benchmark 10-year U.S. note yields R dropped to 3.895%. [US/] [USD/]

Inflation is slowing fast enough to allow the Fed to stop tightening U.S. monetary policy after what is still widely expected to be an interest-rate hike at its meeting in two weeks time, traders bet on Wednesday

Markets see a 91% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike later this month. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Earlier this week, several U.S. central bank officials have said that the end to the Fed's current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close.

In other metals, spot silver climbed 1.9% to $23.53 per ounce, platinum rose 1.9% to $942.16 and palladium gained 1.6% to $1,272.21.

