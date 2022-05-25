PRECIOUS- France paints linker market green

Updates with comments on fair value

By Helene Durand

LONDON, May 25 (IFR) - Green bond pioneer France added another stone in the market's edifice this week, bringing the first inflation-linked transaction in the format, a €4bn OATei that extended the green bond product beyond conventional bonds.

The share of eurozone sovereigns issuing green bonds has materially increased since France priced the first multi-billion benchmark in the format in 2017. Austria joined the fray this week, bringing its debut trade on Tuesday. However, conventional trades have been the mainstay for borrowers looking to access the market. But, for France, as one of the leading issuers in both linkers and green bonds, it was no surprise to see the sovereign lead the pack in combing both formats.

"France has always been very innovative and I guess this deal is a continuation of that," said a syndicate banker away. "It's an interesting trade but, unlike Austria, for example, they didn't really have to do anything new compared to setting a new green bond programme."

Still, the transaction, which was announced at the end of last year, has come at a febrile time for inflation in the region, with the latest read at a record 7.4% for the eurozone.

"While it might not be the best time to jump into inflation-linked products, there are dedicated linker funds that haven't had an outlet to buy green paper, and yet they are under the same pressure as conventional ESG funds to buy green, so they're almost forced buyers," another senior syndicate banker said.

"There is some uncertainty around the picture for inflation, what these supply chains issues mean, for example, but there is still a captive audience for the product."

Leads Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Natixis and Societe Generale started marketing at 15bp area over the 0.1% July 2036 OATei and set the spread at 12bp over, which the second banker away said was a good price for investors. They certainly piled into the trade, with books closing over €27.5bn.

"We thought fair value was around 8bp exclusive of greenium, so, at 12bp, the pricing looked quite generous," said the second banker. "Having said that, the linker market is not the same as the conventional market and there's no precedent for this type of trade, so they had to be defensive. I'm not surprised they got a really large book. I think for a €5bn trade, it was the right price. For anything between €3bn and €4bn, it was maybe on the cheap side."

Bankers on the deal disputed that assessment of fair value vehemently however, saying they saw it in the context of 10bp based on some technical factors at play in the linker market, meaning that the final new issue premium was in the region of 2bp.

Who will follow?

Investors' response to the transaction should encourage other borrowers to come to market but bankers said the number of issuers willing to follow in France's footstep would be limited.

"For France, as a leading green bond issuer and a user of the linker market, setting a precedent is important, but I don't think many will follow," the second banker said. "They issue around 10% of their programme in linker format and have a big green expenditure budget, so developing this product is sensible, but others don't necessarily have that flexibility."

France has earmarked some €15bn of eligible expenditures for green projects in 2022, unchanged from last year, split into five main categories: transport, which accounts for half of the total; plus international co-operation; energy and industry; research, innovation and awareness-raising; and agriculture, forestry, natural landscapes and biodiversity. And while Germany is set to surpass its neighbour this year, saying it would raise €16.9bn in the format, the issuer has been clear in saying it would not be issuing green inflation-linked debt. This would leave Italy and possibly Spain as borrowers large enough to maybe consider the format.

"France is a large issuer," the first banker said. "For a lot of sovereigns, their main consideration is: how do I keep my curve liquid? It's a real balancing act. So, how much diversification do you need? If you're not a large borrower, how much diversification do you need? For France, it's not a problem but it's not the case for others."

