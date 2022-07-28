US Markets

PRECIOUS-Firm dollar pushes gold to fourth straight monthly loss

Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold prices were flat on Friday and poised for a fourth consecutive monthly drop, as an elevated U.S. dollar and aggressive monetary policies from top central banks continued to erode demand for bullion.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was flat at $1,755.59 per ounce, as of
0045 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> edged up 0.1% to $1,752.70
per ounce. 
    * The U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the second
quarter, raising risks of an economic slowdown, which lifted
gold's safe-haven allure and helped bullion prices gain more
than 1% on Thursday. [nL1N2Z83DU] [nL1N2Z914Y]
    * Gold is on track for its best week since mid-May, with
prices up 1.6% so far. However, bullion is unlikely to stave off
a fourth straight monthly decline, its worst run of losses since
November 2020. 
    * Despite some day-to-day volatility, the dollar <=USD> has
spent most of July hovering around 20-year highs, hammering
demand for greenback-priced gold among other currency holders.
[USD/]
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked interest rates
by three-quarters of a percentage point for the second straight
meeting as it attempts to fight soaring inflation. [nL1N2Z82TZ]
    * Higher rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost
of holding non-interest bearing gold. [US/]
    * Spot silver <XAG=> firmed 0.2% to $20.01 per ounce, and
platinum <XPT=> gained 0.2% to $889.81, but both face monthly
losses. 
    * Palladium <XPD=> rose 0.4% to $2,086.02, and is set for
its best month since January, having gained 7.7% so far.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0530  France   GDP Preliminary QQ          Q2
    0645  France   CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY     July
    0755  Germany  Unemployment Chng, Rate SA  July
    0800  Germany  GDP Flash QQ SA, YY NSA     Q2
    0900  EU       HICP Flash YY               July
    0900  EU       HICP-X F&E Flash YY         July
    0900  EU       GDP Flash Prelim YY, QQ     Q2
    1230  US       Consumption, Adjusted MM    June
    1400  US       U Mich Sentiment Final      July
    

