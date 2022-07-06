PRECIOUS-Dollar rally saps gold's appeal as focus turn to Fed minutes

* Fed's June meeting minutes due at 2 p.m. ET

* Dollar continues to rise, hits two-decade high

* Gold could fall below $1,700 over next 6 months - analyst (Recasts, adds comments and updates prices)

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

July 6 (Reuters) - Gold extended its selloff to a near seven-month low on Wednesday hurt by a stronger dollar, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes for clarity on the nature and pace of interest rate hikes.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,754.40 per ounce by 10:13 a.m. ET (1413 GMT), after falling as much as 2.6% on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,757.20.

The dollar hit a two-decade high, emerging as the preferred refuge of late for investors looking to hedge growing recession fears, while also making bullion pricier for overseas buyers.

The minutes from the Fed's June 14-15 meeting due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) will be scanned for further cues on rate hike plans.

"Demand for all commodities, including gold, is being pummelled as funds offload due to recession fears," Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities, said.

"We could see gold traders react to the Fed's hawkish tilt. We continue to see gold fall over the next six months and prices hitting below $1,700 is on the cards."

Rate hikes by central banks to fight inflation raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.

Gold may struggle to recover in the near term unless momentum dissipates from the dollar, StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said, adding that the dip below $1,800 did trigger some bargain hunting.

More major central banks raised rates in June than in any month in at least two decades, Reuters calculations showed, and with inflation at multi-decade highs, policy-tightening is unlikely to let up this year.

Spot silver slipped 0.1% to $19.17 per ounce. Meanwhile, holdings of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell about 2.3% on Tuesday from Friday.

Platinum fell 0.8% to $858.35, while palladium rose 0.5% to $1,941.69. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.