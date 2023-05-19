PRECIOUS-Debt deal optimism, hawkish Fed cues clip gold's wings

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

May 19 (Reuters) - Gold stabilized on Friday as the dollar eased, but held on course for its worst week since early February after optimism about U.S. debt-ceiling talks and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials prompted earlier sharp declines.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,959.29 per ounce by 10:10 a.m. EDT (1410 GMT) but remains on track for a 2.5% weekly fall, having hit its lowest since early April on Thursday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% to $1,961.70 on the day.

"This is the week that gold really got crushed because there's been a steady flow of that debt ceiling optimism and, in addition to that, some hawkish pushback from the Fed," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"You're looking at a market here that is starting to grow more confident that the hard-landing, recession fears are somewhat easing."

President Joe Biden and Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have voiced growing confidence about striking a debt-ceiling deal to avoid a catastrophic default. That optimism spurred gains in Wall Street.

The dollar inched lower on the day, easing from its highest since March and offering some respite to greenback-priced bullion .NUSD/US/

Also weighing on appetite for non-yielding gold, a week of robust economic data lowered chances of rate cuts this year, with markets seeing a 60% chance of the Fed holding rates until July.

Markets awaited Fed chair Jerome Powell's remarks at 11 a.m. EDT after two other U.S. central bankers on Thursday said it seems inflation is to hit pause on rate hikes.

Gold might slide further into a range of $1,938-$1,947 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.5% to $23.6 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 1.2% to $1,061.90, and palladium XPD= jumped 3.6% to $1,505.84.

