PRECIOUS-Bargain hunters buoy gold against mighty U.S. dollar

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gold eked out gains on Wednesday as bargain hunters took advantage of recent losses, although a robust dollar and prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes dominated sentiment.
"It's a combination of a bit of safe haven demand and buying on dips along with the headwinds from a stronger dollar and an aggressive Fed that seems committed to fighting inflationary pressures," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
"Gold recently has acted as a risk asset than a safe-haven. So really the question is when will see gold take on more of a safe haven role as we begin to see economies slow due to these rising rate hike policies."
The dollar index hit a fresh 20-year peak, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/]
Data on Tuesday showed the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up last month, providing ammunition to the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting.
The European Central Bank, meanwhile, is expected to make a jumbo 75 basis point refinancing rate increase on Thursday, according to a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters.
Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Gold prices have fallen more than $350 since rising above the key $2,000 per ounce level in March.
Gold prices are expected to head further lower if it breaks below $1,700, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, adding that near-term gains were unlikely "until something fundamentally changes."
