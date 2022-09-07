PRECIOUS-Bargain hunters buoy gold against mighty U.S. dollar

* Hawkish U.S. Fed will keep gold pressured - analysts

* ECB expected to deliver a second big rate hike on Thursday

* Dollar rally to 20-year highs continues (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gold eked out gains on Wednesday as bargain hunters took advantage of recent losses, although a robust dollar and prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes dominated sentiment.

Spot gold edged up 0.2% at $1,704.60 per ounce by 10:24 a.m. EST (1424 GMT), having earlier dropped to its lowest since Sept. 1 at $1,690.10.

U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,713.90.

"It's a combination of a bit of safe haven demand and buying on dips along with the headwinds from a stronger dollar and an aggressive Fed that seems committed to fighting inflationary pressures," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

"Gold recently has acted as a risk asset than a safe-haven. So really the question is when will see gold take on more of a safe haven role as we begin to see economies slow due to these rising rate hike policies."

The dollar index hit a fresh 20-year peak, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

Data on Tuesday showed the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up last month, providing ammunition to the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting.

The European Central Bank, meanwhile, is expected to make a jumbo 75 basis point refinancing rate increase on Thursday, according to a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Gold prices have fallen more than $350 since rising above the key $2,000 per ounce level in March.

Gold prices are expected to head further lower if it breaks below $1,700, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, adding that near-term gains were unlikely "until something fundamentally changes."

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.8% to $18.19 per ounce, platinum gained 0.9% to $860.53 and palladium climbed 0.3% to $2,012.02. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.