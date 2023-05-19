Precinct Properties New Zealand (AOTUF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Precinct Properties New Zealand said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.07 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.31%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precinct Properties New Zealand. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOTUF is 0.13%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 84,265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,993K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,142K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOTUF by 4.31% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14,006K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,941K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOTUF by 2.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,730K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOTUF by 2.70% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 6,351K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,458K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOTUF by 4.43% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,076K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOTUF by 5.67% over the last quarter.

