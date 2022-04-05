Precigen (PGEN) Up on FDA Fast Track Tag for CAR-T Candidate

Precigen, Inc. PGEN announced that the FDA granted Fast Track designation to its early-stage candidate, PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T, for treating patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”).

The FDA provides a Fast Track designation to help the development and faster review of drugs, which treat serious and unmet medical conditions.

A phase I study is currently evaluating the candidate in adult patients with r/r AML.

Precigen’s PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T is a multigenic autologous chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR”) T cell therapy candidate that targets CD33, an antigen, which is over-expressed on AML blasts. The candidate simultaneously enhances in vivo expansion and persistence by generating membrane-bound IL-15. The candidate also has a kill switch to eliminate CAR-T cells conditionally for an improved safety profile. The company uses its non-viral Sleeping Beauty system and UltraCAR-T platform to develop this multigenic CAR T therapy.

The company stated that its UltraCAR-T platform helps to design CAR T therapies, which have the potential to overcome limitations of currently available CAR-T therapies, including exhausted phenotype of T cells resulting from lengthy ex vivo expansion.

The company’s PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T was granted Orphan Drug designation by the FDA in 2020.

Precigen’s shares rose 11.5% on Apr 4, following the Fast Track status. However, the stock has declined 31.8% so far this year in comparison with the industry’s 11.9% decrease.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Precigen is focused on developing the next generation of gene and cell therapies targeting immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company is developing six pipeline candidates, apart from PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T, in early-stage clinical studies.

The candidates target different cancer indications including ovarian cancer and human papillomavirus-positive, rare diseases like myelodysplastic syndromes and type I diabetes mellitus. The targeted indications represent significant opportunities.

Although Precigen’s CAR T therapies hold potential, there are multiple FDA-approved CAR T therapies available currently targeting different oncology indications. These include bluebird bio BLUE and Bristol-Myers’ BMY Abecma, Gilead’s GILD Yescarta and Novartis’ Kymriah.

Gilead and Novartis were one of the first companies to get FDA approval for a CAR T cell therapy in 2017. Gilead added Yescarta to its portfolio following the acquisition of Kite Pharma in the same year.

bluebird Bio and Bristol-Myers developed Abecma under a collaboration and received FDA approval for treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma last year. Abecma is the only approved CAR T therapy in bluebird Bio’s portfolio while Bristol-Myers has another commercialized CAR T therapy, Breyanzi, approved for treating r/r large B-cell lymphoma in 2021.

Precigen, Inc. Price

Precigen, Inc. price | Precigen, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank

Precigen presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.