Is Precigen (PGEN) a Stock to Sell After Its CFO Let Go of 41,000 Shares?

Key Points

41,884 shares were sold in an open-market transaction for a total of ~$183,000 on May 28, 2026.

The sale reduced direct holdings by 7.0%, from 596,419 shares to 554,535 shares, with no change to indirect ownership.

All shares involved were held directly by Harry Thomasian Jr; no indirect or derivative holdings were affected.

This is the only open-market sale by the CFO in the past year, following a long stretch of administrative filings, and leaves him with a direct position valued at ~$2.50 million as of May 28, 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Precigen ›

Harry Thomasian Jr. Chief Financial Officer of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN), reported the sale of 41,884 shares of common stock on May 28, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 41,884 Transaction value $182,614 Post-transaction shares (direct) 554,535 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.50 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($4.36); post-transaction value based on May 28, 2026, market close ($4.36).

Key questions

How material is this transaction relative to the CFO's total holdings?

The 41,884 shares sold represent 7.0% of Harry Thomasian Jr.'s direct ownership, with his remaining stake now at 554,535 shares post-sale.

The 41,884 shares sold represent 7.0% of Harry Thomasian Jr.'s direct ownership, with his remaining stake now at 554,535 shares post-sale. Did this transaction involve any indirect or derivative holdings?

No, both before and after the transaction, all reported shares were held directly, and there are no indirect or derivative securities affected.

No, both before and after the transaction, all reported shares were held directly, and there are no indirect or derivative securities affected. What was the market context at the time of sale?

Shares were priced at $4.36 at both the market open and close on May 28, 2026, and had delivered a 190.23% one-year return as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $31,595,000.00 Net income (TTM) -$204,418,000.00 1-year price change 200%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 12, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops gene and cellular therapies, including proprietary platforms such as UltraVector, UltraCAR-T, AdenoVerse, and ActoBiotics, targeting oncology and regenerative medicine applications.

Generates revenue through licensing, collaboration agreements, and development of disease-modifying therapeutics, leveraging advanced genetic engineering technologies.

Serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers seeking next-generation therapeutic solutions.

Precigen, Inc. operates at the forefront of biotechnology innovation, focusing on gene and cell therapy platforms that address complex medical challenges. The company leverages proprietary technologies and strategic collaborations to accelerate the development of advanced therapeutics. With a specialized workforce and a diversified technology portfolio, Precigen aims to deliver differentiated solutions in the competitive healthcare sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Thomasian’s recent stock sale looks more like an insider supplementing their income than an attempt to flee a sinking ship. The 545,535 shares he was holding at the end of the transaction seem sufficient to keep his interests aligned with those of investors.

Last August, the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the company’s lead drug, Papzimeos. It’s the first and only approved treatment for adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP).

RRP is a life-threatening disease of the respiratory tract caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) 6 or HPV 11 infection. It’s a rare, debilitating disorder that can lead to cancer.

There are only an estimated 27,000 adult RRP patients in the U.S., but new treatment options tend to draw undiagnosed patients with rare diseases out of hiding. Rare disease treatments also tend to come with large price tags. With a relatively high annual cost, Papzimeos achieved an annualized $86.4 million in sales during the first quarter of 2026.

Should you buy stock in Precigen right now?

Before you buy stock in Precigen, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Precigen wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $438,283!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,257,427!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2026.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.