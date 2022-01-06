Stocks
PGEN

Precigen Inc Shares Close the Day 10.5% Lower - Daily Wrap

Contributor
Kwhen Finance Editors Kwhen
Published

Precigen Inc (PGEN) shares closed today 10.5% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 12.4% year-to-date, down 66.0% over the past 12 months, and down 87.4% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.9%.

Trading Activity

  • Shares traded as high as $4.00 and as low as $3.25 this week.
  • Shares closed 68.2% below its 52-week high and 0.0% below its 52-week low.
  • Trading volume this week was 83.4% higher than the 10-day average and 83.8% higher than the 30-day average.
  • Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.1.

Technical Indicators

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
  • MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
  • The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

  • The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

  • The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 91.0%
  • The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 935.2%


This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

