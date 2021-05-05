Precigen Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PGEN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Precigen Inc (Symbol: PGEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.76, changing hands as low as $6.60 per share. Precigen Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $2.14 per share, with $11.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.61.

