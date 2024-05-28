News & Insights

Precia Molen Reports Steady Start in 2024

May 28, 2024 — 02:41 pm EDT

Precia SA (FR:ALPM) has released an update.

Precia Molen Group reported a steady first quarter in 2024 with €39.9M in revenue, showing resilience despite a -1.5% organic decline and regional variances. A slowdown in French equipment orders contrasts with strong UK sales and modest global growth, anticipating limited revenue growth for the year. The company has a long history in industrial and commercial weighing solutions, operating globally with over 1350 employees.

