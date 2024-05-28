Precia Molen Reports Steady Start in 2024

Precia SA (FR:ALPM) has released an update.

Precia Molen Group reported a steady first quarter in 2024 with €39.9M in revenue, showing resilience despite a -1.5% organic decline and regional variances. A slowdown in French equipment orders contrasts with strong UK sales and modest global growth, anticipating limited revenue growth for the year. The company has a long history in industrial and commercial weighing solutions, operating globally with over 1350 employees.

For further insights into FR:ALPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.