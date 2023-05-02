News & Insights

Pre-tax profit for Chile's Codelco slumps sharply in first quarter

May 02, 2023 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Marion Giraldo for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, on Tuesday posted a 73% drop in its pre-tax profit for the first three months of this year, landing at $418 million.

The state-owned miner said output totaled 326,000 tonnes, down 10.4% from the same period last year.

