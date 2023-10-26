News & Insights

Pre-tax profit for Chile's Codelco down 65% this year through Sept

October 26, 2023 — 06:40 pm EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, on Thursday posted a 65% drop in its pre-tax profit for the first nine months of the year, pulled down by lower production and higher operating costs.

Codelco's pre-tax profit over that period totaled $917 million.

The state-owned miner, whose credit rating was recently downgraded amid lower prices and copper output, added that copper production between January through September fell 9% to 966,000 tonnes.

Core earnings over the nine month period totaled $3.24 billion, a 31% drop from the year-earlier period, while production costs spiked nearly 30% to reach $2.04 per pound.

The state copper producer announced earlier this month a leadership shakeup, just weeks after a new chief executive took office as the company takes a lead on negotiations with private lithium miners to increase state control over the industry.

