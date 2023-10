SANTIAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, on Thursday posted a 65% drop in pre-tax profit for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year, landing at $917 million.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

