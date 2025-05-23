PRE Soars Over 70% In Just Three Days, VIGL Snapped Up, IRTC Finds Its Rhythm Again...

(RTTNews) - "Have patience. Stocks don't go up immediately," said American investor Walter Schloss. While many stocks reward investors after being held with long-term conviction, a few can deliver impressive gains in a short span.

The following stocks hit new 52-week highs yesterday. Were they a part of your portfolio?

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE)

Prenetics, a health sciences company, touched a new 52-week high of $11.99 during intraday trading yesterday.

The company is scheduled to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, next month.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company anticipates revenue between $11.5 million and $13 million, with an adjusted EBITDA loss projected between $5.5 million and $6.0 million. This marks an increase from the first quarter of 2024, when revenue was $6.4 million and the adjusted EBITDA loss was $4.1 million.

Looking ahead to full-year 2025, Prenetics forecasts revenue of $73 million to $85 million, a substantial increase from $30.6 million in 2024. The adjusted EBITDA loss for this year is expected to narrow to a range of $13 million to $15 million, compared to a $22.2 million loss in the previous year.

We alerted readers to PRE as recently as May 20, 2025, when it was trading at $7.00. The 52-week high of $11.99 reflects a gain of 71% in just 3 days.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc. (VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience touched a new 52-week high of $7.95 during intraday trading yesterday.

The company is all set to be acquired by Sanofi (SNY) for an upfront payment of $8.00 per share of common stock in cash. Vigil shareholders will receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR), which could provide an additional $2.00 per share in cash if VG-3927 achieves a first commercial sale within a defined timeframe.

When we alerted readers to VIGL on April 15, 2025, it was trading at $1.59. Sanofi's upfront offer of $8.00 per share represents a remarkable return of 403% in just over a month.

ImmuCell Corp. (ICCC)

Shares of ImmuCell Corp. (ICCC), an animal health company, touched a new 52-week high of $6.84 during intraday trading yesterday.

The company has seen steady growth in product sales over the years, and its bottom line has shown meaningful improvement. For the full year 2024, product sales rose by an impressive 52%, reaching $26.5 million, compared to $17.5 million in 2023. While ImmuCell still reported a net loss of $2.16 million or $0.26 per share for 2024, it marked a significant improvement from the $5.78 million loss, or $0.75 per share, reported for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Looking at more recent performance, product sales in Q1 2025 rose 11% year-over-year to approximately $8.1 million, compared to the same quarter in 2024. More notably, the company reported a net income of $1.4 million, or $0.16 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a strong turnaround from a net loss of $438,000, or $0.06 per share, in the prior-year period.

We alerted readers to ICCC on Jan.10, 2025, when it was trading at $5.21. The 52-week high of $6.84 represents a gain of 31% in less than 5 months.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

LifeMD, a telemedicine company, touched a new 52-week high of $11.65 during intraday trading yesterday, thanks to consistently strong financial results across recent quarters and an upbeat outlook, both of which have contributed to growing investor confidence. The company has a collaboration with Novo Nordisk (NVO) to deliver branded GLP-1 medications like Wegovy through a fully integrated care experience.

Yesterday, the company announced a limited-time $299 introductory bundle for new self-pay patients prescribed Wegovy, which includes both the medication and access to LifeMD's virtual weight management program.

For the full year of 2025, the company expects total revenues to be in the range of $268 million to $275 million, compared to total revenue of $212.5 million reported in 2024.

When we alerted readers to LFMD on March 11, 2025, it was trading at $5.43. The 52-week high of $11.65 represents a return of nearly 115% in less than 3 months.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC)

Shares of iRhythm, a digital healthcare company, touched a new 52-week high of $143.36 during intraday trading yesterday. Its flagship device is Zio AT, a prescription-only outpatient mobile cardiac telemetry device that monitors many irregular heart rhythms in non-critical care patients where real-time monitoring is not necessary.

Following a solid finish to 2024, marked by increased revenue and a narrowed net loss, the company's first quarter of 2025 reflected sustained commercial momentum. This performance was driven by continued growth in innovative value-based care accounts and strong demand for Zio AT in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Looking ahead to full year 2025, iRhythm expects revenue to range between $690 million and $700 million compared to revenue of $591.8 million reported in 2024.

We alerted readers to IRTC on October 22, 2024, when it was at $70.11. The 52-week high of $143.36 represents a return of 104% in 7 months.

