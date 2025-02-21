Pre-Q4 Earnings: Should RIOT Stock be in Your Portfolio?

Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT will report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 24, after the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of 27 cents per share against earnings of 48 cents in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $129.3 million, indicating 64% year-over-year growth.

Two estimates for the to-be-reported quarter moved up over the past 30 days versus one downward revision. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter 2024 bottom line has remained unchanged.



RIOT has had a decent earnings surprise history. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with the average negative surprise being 126.5%.



RIOT May Beat This Time Around

Mining Revenues May Boost RIOT’s Results

RIOT’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited significantly from strong Bitcoin Mining revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $114 million, indicating 70% sequential growth. Engineering revenues are expected to remain flat sequentially.

RIOT’s Price Dynamics

RIOT has seen a notable rise in its stock price, soaring 39% over the past six months compared to the broader industry’s 93% growth. Other crypto-focused stocks exhibited mixed performance like Cipher Mining CIFR, up 50%, and Marathon Digital MARA, down 9.5% in the past six months.

One-Year Price Performance

Pre-Earnings Investment Considerations

RIOT faces significant headwinds due to the Bitcoin halving event, which has doubled mining difficulty without a corresponding Bitcoin price surge. This has led to operational inefficiencies, with Riot's Bitcoin production increasing only 1% year over year in January 2025. The halving effect puts immense pressure on ASIC miners, raising concerns about future profitability.

Additionally, RIOT exhibits a high beta of 4.23, signaling extreme volatility. This makes the stock prone to sharp price swings, posing risks for short-term investors. While Bitcoin's long-term growth potential remains, RIOT's near-term challenges suggest a hold stance. Investors should adopt a wait-and-watch approach, monitoring RIOT’s quarterly report, Bitcoin's price movement and the company’s ability to improve efficiency before making further investment decisions.

