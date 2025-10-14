Pre-markets Volatile as Q3 Bank Earnings Come Out

Tuesday, October 14, 2025



At last, our speculations about economic growth in Q3 can be put to rest — new earnings numbers are beginning to hit the tape this morning from some of the biggest banks on Wall Street. We also get a new NFIB Small-Business Optimism Index for September. Who needs the federal government for economic data?



Pre-market futures are down at this hour, as the market continues to work toward some equilibrium amid plenty of near-term challenges: the government shutdown, the AI trade growing exponentially (with people now daring to utter the “b” [for “bubble”] word) and uncertainty regarding establishing new trade deals with China. Indexes have been volatile, and we may expect this to continue: the Dow is -0.86% at this hour, the S&P 500 -1.02%, the Nasdaq -1.29% and the small-cap Russell 2000 -1.34%.



Small Business Optimism Drops in September

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) released its Small-Business Optimism Index for September this morning, with the headline coming in negative for the first time in three months: -2.0 month over month to 98.8. This is still above the survey average of 98, although the Uncertainty Index shot up +7 points to an even 100 — the fourth-highest reading in the 52-year average of the index.



Supply Chain concerns, up +10 points month over month, topped the list, followed by Inflation. A seasonally adjusted +31% of small businesses plan to raise prices in the next three months. And +32% of jobs have gone unfilled in September, unchanged from the August figure. This is not considered a major economic print, but it does provide more points on the graph adding up to a more-insecure economy at present.



Big Banks Report Q3 Earnings & More

JPMorgan Chase JPM, which flipped from a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), outperformed expectations on both top and bottom lines in its Q3 report this morning. Earnings of $5.07 per share surpassed the $4.83 in the Zacks consensus by +5%. Revenues of $46.43 billion topped estimates by +3.5%. Shares are selling -1% on the news, but the stock is +28% year to date. For more on JPM’s earnings, click here.



Citigroup C shares are up +1% in early trading on its Q3 report out ahead of the bell: earnings of $1.86 per share missed the Zacks consensus by 5 cents, while revenues of $22.09 billion came out ahead of the projected $21.13 billion for the quarter. Banking revenues surged +34% in the quarter, and the stock continues its strong run, +36% year to date.



Wells Fargo WFC outpaced expectations for both earnings and sales today: $1.73 per share easily bettered the $1.55 analysts were expecting for a +11.6% positive surprise, on revenues of $21.44 billion — +1.15% higher than estimated, and a solid increase over the $20.37 billion in the year-ago quarter. Shares are up over +3% in the pre-market, adding to its +12% earned year to date. For more on WFC’s earnings, click here.



Goldman Sachs GS posted another quarter with headline beats on top and bottom lines. Earnings of $12.25 per share came in well ahead of the $11.11 expected for Q3, on $15.8 billion in quarterly revenues which well-outpaced the $14.14 billion in the Zacks consensus. Yet less-than-wholly-impressive results from Equities Trading (not enough AI?) are helping shares lower -2.4% at this hour, helping bring down the Dow 30.



It’s not just big banks reporting today. Johnson & Johnson JNJ beat earnings estimates by 3 cents to $2.80 per share for its Q3, with revenues of $23.99 billion coming in ahead of expectations by +1.03%. Shares are up marginally on the news, but still adding to the impressive +32% growth for the Consumer Staple mainstay year to date. For more on JNJ’s earnings, click here.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.