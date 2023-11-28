Pre-Markets Tepidly Down a Second Day

We’re tepidly negative in today’s pre-market, similar in mood to where we closed regular trading yesterday. November has been an excellent month for the stock market, bouncing nicely off cycle lows from late October. But without any major new catalysts — Q3 earnings season is practically over, and big economic prints don’t arrive until PCE and Weekly Jobless Claims Thursday morning — we appear to be stuck in neutral for a second day.



There will be Case-Shiller home price data for September, but we’ll get into that in this space for our afternoon column. There will also be a new Consumer Confidence read for November out after today’s opening bell (which is expected to tick down slightly month over month). So to say we’re devoid of economic reports is an oversimplification, as much as saying earnings season is completely over — it’s not.



After today’s close, we’ll hear from cybersecurity major CrowdStrike CRWD and Hewlett Packard Enterprises HPE, among others. This morning, we see results from Chinese online retail giant PDD Holdings PDD, commonly known as Pinduoduo, and the company — which has a U.S.-based online component Temu — blew away estimates on both top and bottom lines in its Q3 earnings report.



Earnings of $1.56 per American Depositary Share (ADS) for PDD trounced the $1.23 expected (and $1.21 per share reported in the year-ago quarter) on the bottom line, while $9.44 billion (U.S.) in revenues zoomed ahead of the $7.22 billion Zacks consensus, for year-over-year top-line growth of +94%. As a result, shares of the agriculture-situated Chinese e-commerce company have shot up more than +14% in today’s pre-market, adding to the +39% gains PDD has made year to date.



Today also beings us plenty of Fed members opining on interest rates and the state of the U.S. economy. Fed Governors Christopher Wallace, Michelle Bowman and Michael Barr will make appearances today, as will Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee. Reflecting on the release of last week’s minutes from the last FOMC meeting and forecasting the next meeting, which begins two weeks from today, will clearly be on the agenda. Next week, Fed members enter a “blackout period” where they are no longer public in their ruminations.



The Dow is currently -5 points at this hour, as is the S&P 500. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, the leader among all indices year to date, is down -20 points at this hour. Bond yields have remained less hot than we saw a few weeks ago: 4.87% on the 2-year and 4.38% on the 10-year. Holiday shopping season set a new record yesterday, with shoppers spending $12.4 billion — not such a recessionary data point.



Zacks Investment Research

