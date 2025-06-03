Pre-Markets Slightly Lower Ahead of Open; JOLTS, Earnings to Come

Tuesday, June 3, 2025



Pre-market futures are mostly flat-to-down this morning, giving back some of the overall modest gains posted in Monday’s session. The Dow is -74 points, -0.17%, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are both -6 points, -0.11% and -0.03%, respectively. The small-cap Russell 2000 is the only major index in the green at this hour: +6 points, +0.32%.





Q1 Earnings This Morning: Dollar General



What to Expect from the Market Today



DG posted a strong Q1 this morning, with the discount retail chain outperforming on its bottom line by +21%: earnings of $1.78 per share versus $1.47 in the Zacks consensus. Revenues of $10.44 billion in the quarter are up +1.45% from projections. Shares are up +9% in pre-market trading on the news, adding to the +28% gains year to date. For more on DG’s earnings, click here. Incidentally, Dollar General is not the only discount retail company reporting earnings this week; we’ll also hear from FIVE and DLTR . Both stocks carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at this time. All three companies are also expected to be affected by current tariff policy, as many or most of their inexpensive wares are imported from China and other countries will high tariffs pending. (You can see the full Zacks Earnings Calendar here. https://www.zacks.com/earnings/earnings-calendar)The biggest report due after today’s open is the latestreport for April, which is expected to further tick down from 7.19 million job openings in March. Analysts are looking for 7.1 million openings, which would match the low in the past 12 months, set back in September of last year.This is the first of the “Jobs Week” data to come out for this trading week. Its numbers are a month in arrears from the following data, which includes private sector payrolls from ADP Wednesday morning,Thursday ahead of the bell and thereport out early Friday. We’ve seen plenty of resilience in the jobs market over the past several months — even going back the past few years — so we’ll be interested to see whether that continues.for April will also hit the tape after the regular session begins. A headline -3.3% estimate would be a swing to the negative from March’s +4.3%. Considering that the ordering of factory materials is closely aligned with trade policy, we see these numbers carrying a lot of water in our ongoing tariff narrative. These projections suggest companies ordered supplies in March, head of the April 2nd reciprocal tariff launch.After today’s close, more key earnings will continue their slow trickle. Cybersecurity major CRWD is expected to bring in strong double-digit revenue growth, although earnings per share will lag. HPE also expects healthy revenue growth for the quarter with a pullback in earnings.

