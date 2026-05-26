Pre-Markets to Open at Record Highs: Retail Earnings, Case-Shiller Report

Tuesday, May 26th, 2026



Pre-market futures are back in the green following the Memorial Day observance on Monday, looking toward new all-time opening highs despite a lack of progress on the Iran War front, etc. The Dow is +270 points at this hour, +0.53%, the S&P 500 is +53 points, +0.71%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq +344 points, +1.17% and the small-cap Russell 2000 is up +33 points, also +1.17%.



We see Q1 earnings season winding down, though this week still brings us several key retailers reporting, such as Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, Dick’s Sporting Goods DKS, Costco COST and Dollar Tree DLTR, to name just a few. Also tech majors Salesforce CRM, Marvell Technologies MRVL and Dell DELL, among others.



Earnings Reports for Today: AZO, BOX, ZS

AutoZone AZO reported mixed fiscal Q3 results this morning, in comparison to Advance Auto Parts AAP stellar report a week ago: earnings of $38.07 per share zipped past the Zacks consensus estimate by +5.22% on revenue of $4.84 billion — +8.4% from the year-ago quarter but below the $4.86 billion analysts had been expecting. This is the second-straight quarterly earnings beat, but shares are down -5% in pre-market trading.



After the close today, we’ll see earnings results from data storage company Box BOX and cloud security firm Zscaler ZS. Both are projected to perform well on earnings growth year over year: +20% and +19%, respectively, on +10% revenue growth for Box and +23% on Zscaler. ZS has not posted an earnings miss its entire publicly traded career, dating back to early 2018.



Case-Shiller Home Prices

The rearview look at home prices from Case-Shiller is out this morning for the month of March. Home price gains increased +0.7% for the month, down 10 bps from the prior month’s downwardly revised +0.8%. For the 10th straight month, home price gains did not keep up with overall inflation.



Chicago once again led the way, with home prices growing +6.1% for the month, followed by New York City and Cleveland. Negative home price growth — of which more than half of the 20-city survey reported — was largest in Seattle that month, -2.5%, followed by Tampa and Denver.



What to Expect from the Stock Market Today

Of course, these days we always have one eye trained on developments in the Middle East. Strategic strikes in Iran from the U.S. appear to have set back peace talks, at least for now. The Islamic Republic of Iran just proclaimed it “will not leave any act of mischief unanswered…” so time will tell whether this is more saber-rattling or a harbinger of things to come.



Consumer Confidence for May from The Conference Board looks to change the trajectory from last week’s historically low Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan. Currently, expectations are for 92.0, down 80 basis points (bps) month over month, and wallowing for the past year-plus sub-100, where we had been the better part of the post-Covid years.



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Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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