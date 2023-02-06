Pre-Markets Open in Red on Recession Fear

We’re starting slowly this week, following a consequential week that saw not only a huge monthly jobs number and the lowest unemployment since 1969, but also saw another Fed interest rate increase — this time +25 bps, indicating this era of rate hikes is grinding to a close. Stocks sold off in the Friday session, but were up for the week overall.

This morning, pre-market futures look to continue selling these recent profits. With no economic prints ahead of the opening bell — and Q4 earnings season still strong but with most marquee names in the rearview mirror — the Dow is -180 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is -30 and the Nasdaq, which has outperformed the field year to date, is -110 points currently.

Even the economic indicators expected this week are of a slightly muted variety: International Trade Deficit, Consumer Credit, Wholesale Inventories, Jobless Claims and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey are all important, but are less likely to move markets -- especially compared to last week’s Fed meeting and labor force numbers.

Next week, we pick it up a little heavier again: January Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers, Empire State and Philly Fed surveys, Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization productivity prints, Housing Starts and a new homebuilders’ survey all await us. Currently, the narrative is a “soft landing” for the economy is coming into view; we’ll see if we still feel that way after next week.

Tyson Foods TSN is out with fiscal Q1 earnings this morning, missing on the bottom line for the second-straight quarter: 85 cents per share was -37% beneath the $1.35 expected in the Zacks consensus, -70% from Q1 totals a year ago (which were, admittedly, historically good). Softer demand lowered meat prices while feedstock remained expensive. Shares are -5% in early trading.

Earnings later this week have some household names: Chipotle CMG on Tuesday and Walt Disney DIS Wednesday, to name just a couple. PepsiCo PEP and PayPal PYPL await us on Thursday. For the S&P, we’ve recently completed its fourth positive week in the past five; these numbers coming in complimentary to this soft-landing scenario may help our 2023 winning streak (so far) keep heading in the right direction.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.