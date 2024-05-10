Pre-Markets Open Green on Last Day of the Week

Pre-market futures are up again this morning, though with something of a downward drift from earlier pre-market highs. Currently, the Dow is +100 points from yesterday’s close, the S&P 500 is +12 points and the continual market leader, the Nasdaq, is +52 points at this hour. The Dow is currently riding a 7-day rally, while the S&P and Nasdaq have gathered +3% of near-term lows since Thursday of last week. The Russell 2000 is up more than +2% in the past month of trading.

We’ll have had over 2000 earnings reports this week alone. From here, Q1 earnings season moves to a lower flame, and we’re already a week removed from all of the marquee names putting out quarterly data, save NVIDIA NVDA. AI and value-based offerings tended to do better in this quarter, although even homebuilders demonstrate heavy demand levels. Energy stocks may have seemed like a smarter play — when Mideast tensions were threatening to boil over — than they might today.

We’ve also taken a breather from most big economic news. Last week was not only peak Q1 earnings but also Jobs Week. Next week might be dubbed “Inflation Week,” with April Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the offing. We look for core year-over-year prints to come down from +2.8% and +3.8% reported a month ago, respectively. The Inflation Rate — headline year-over-year CPI — reached +3.48% in March, which has actually ticked up from the +3.08% reported back in January of this year. We haven’t seen a sub-3% Inflation Rate since June of 2023.

We have seen a pullback among many Consumer Discretionary companies in calendar Q1 earnings season so far (although we’re still a week or so away from major retail earnings reports), with evidence of a shyer consumer at particular price points for particular goods and services. Starbucks SBUX, Uber UBER and Spotify SPOT, to name but a few, have demonstrated this. On the other hand, Chipotle CMG and Wingstop WING posted big growth numbers for the quarter, American Airlines AAL reported all-time high quarterly revenues in its Q1, and home prices, while growing at a slower rate, continue to move up.

The Housing sector will have its share of reportage next week, as well. Not only the Homebuilders Confidence survey but Housing Starts and Building Permits for last month are expected to hit the tape. We’ll also see the next monthly Retail Sales report as well as Imports and Exports. For the most part, we’re seeing those rapidly reducing numbers from historical highs on inflation levels really slow down — even notch back up slightly, in certain metrics. Overall, trajectories still appear on a downward path, but just how slowly down are we moving these days? Next week will tell us.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.