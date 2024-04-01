Pre-Markets Mixed to Start a New Quarter

We enter a new trading day, month and quarter with plenty of events ahead of us. For one thing, we’re in a new Jobs week, where JOLTS (and Job Quits) numbers on Tuesday join Wednesday’s ADP private-sector jobs report, followed by Weekly Jobless Claims on Thursday and non-farm payrolls from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday morning. Better-than-expected employment news has helped backstop both markets and the economy at a time many had predicted both would have begun eroding.



Also this week, final S&P PMI Manufacturing and Services data comes out, along with ISM Manufacturing and Services — all for the month of March. Construction Spending, Factory Orders, Auto Sales and a new U.S. Trade Balance are expected this week, as well. There are also speeches and appearances from Fed Presidents and Governors galore, as a month from today the new Fed decision on interest rates will usher forth. By Friday afternoon, we’ll have a lot more understanding about the U.S. economy than we do right now.



After today’s close, we’ll see a fresh earnings report from PVH PVH — formerly Phillips-Van Heusen, the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Izod and more — which is expected to have grown earnings by more than +47% year over year on -3% revenues. The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and rides 13 straight earnings beats into its fiscal Q4 report this afternoon. It’s not a major catalyst in the grands scheme of earnings results, but it’s an important company in terms of a segment of consumer appetite.



The real spigot opens for Q1 earnings next week, when Delta Air Lines DAL brings quarterly results a week from Wednesday and the big banks — including JPMorgan Chase JPM, Citigroup C and Wells Fargo WFC — on Friday of next week. This will mark the unofficial start of earnings season, which will do as much as any week’d worth of economic reporting to give the Fed the updates it needs to make a firm decision on interest rate policy moving forward.



Market indices ahead of the open have gone from exuberant to tepid, with triple-digit early-morning gains going flat a half hour ahead of the bell. Charts through the first quarter of 2024 are things of beauty — especially on the +11% performances on the Nasdaq and S&P 500, but also in the nearly +6% on the Dow and the Russell 2000. We don’t expect such market exuberance to remain this expansive, but it represents a very good start to an important year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.