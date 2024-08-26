Pre-Markets Mixed Ahead of Monday's Bell

Monday, August 26th, 2024



We begin a new week of trading on a relatively even keel. Pre-market futures are pretty flat: +30 points on the Dow, -30 on the Nasdaq and +3 points for the S&P 500. We’ve gradually stepped back toward where we were at the start of the month, which began with a big slide into negative territory. Year to date, we’re still up nicely — +18% on the Nasdaq and S&P, +10% on the small-cap Russell 2000 and +8% on the Dow.



Bond yields — used as a predictor for future interest rates — are remaining well behaved below 4%: +3.82% on the 10-year, +3.92% on the 2-year. At this point, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for September 17-18 is expected to bring Fed funds rate cut since the onset of the Covid pandemic, and the first move either direction since the Fed raised to 5.25-5.50% back in late July of last year.





Durable Goods Rebound to Green on Headline



Economic Reports This Week



NVIDIA Earnings Wednesday Afternoon



for July are out before today’s opening bell, with the headline +9.9% the highest we’ve seen since May 2020. This follows a downwardly revised -6.9% for June, which happens to be the lowest monthly print since April of 2020. Yet we’ll see it was large purchases from the Transportation sector which pushed this figure to those lofty highs; ex-Transportation, this headline moves to -0.2% — lower than the big downward revision the prior month, from +0.5% originally reported to -0.1% this morning.— a proxy for “normal” business spending — came in at -0.1%, slightly below the 0.0% expected. The June figure was revised down from +0.9% to +0.5%.were weaker: -0.4%, the lowest we’ve seen since May’s -0.6%. Electrical supplies and auto parts were down for the month. “Normal” business investment usually ebbs or flows cyclically.Tomorrow morning, we’ll see Case-Shiller home prices for June, along with Consumer Confidence reads after the opening bell. Wednesday will be quiet, but Thursday picks up the pace: Trade Balance and Inventories join the revision to Q2 GDP and Pending Home Sales, along with normal Weekly Jobless Claims. Plenty of opportunity here for us to adjust our expectations for a 25 basis point (bps) or 50 bps rate cut.Friday morning brings us the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation:. Expectations month over month are for a slight uptick to +0.2% from +0.1%. Year over year is projected to remain flat at +2.5%, while core PCE year over year — stripping out volatile food and energy expenditures — is predicted a tad higher: +2.7% versus +2.6% reported a month ago.The earnings season laggards pull themselves across the finish line this week, including arguably the best stock on the planet: NVDA . The video graphics processor giant expects triple-digit growth on both top and bottom lines for its fiscal Q3. The company is riding a six-quarter winning streak, with a trailing 4-quarter average beat of +18%. Did we mention this may be the best stock on the planet?We’ll also hear from Salesforce CRM after Wednesday’s close, with CrowdStrike CRWD and Affirm AFRM along for good measure. Retailers reporting this week include Abercrombie & Fitch ANF , Kohl’s KSS and Smucker’s SJM Wednesday, Best Buy BBY and Dollar General DG Thursday.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.