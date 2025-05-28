Pre-Markets Mixed Ahead of Last Big Q1 Earnings Day

Wednesday, May 28, 2025



Pre-market trading is mixed and mostly flat this morning, as market participants seek further direction. Friday of this week we’ll see the all-important Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report for April, but for today, we’ll have to be satisfied with reading the minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting from the first week of this month.



Many Fed members have made public appearances of late, so whatever is to be parsed from these minutes has likely already made it into the public discourse on the Fed adjusting interest rates. At the start of the year, we saw analysts who were expecting six rate cuts in 2025; we’ve not yet seen the first one, and the odds for that cut keep getting pushed further into the calendar year: first May, then June, now September.





Macy's Beats on Q1 Report, Shares Up



Earnings Reports After Today's Closing Bell: Much More than NVIDIA



The latest big-box retailer to report earnings, M , demonstrated decent growth in its Q1 report this morning: earnings of 16 cents per share outpaced the Zacks consensus by 2 cents, with revenues of $4.6 billion +3.16% from a year ago. The company is cutting its profit outlook, however, on higher tariffs putting pressure on earnings, but shares are up +3.8% in today’s pre-market at this hour, cutting into the company’s -29% return year to date.We’ve been talking about NVDA earnings since basically calendar Q1 earnings began. After all, it unofficially closes earnings season each quarter — it’s the last of the “Mag-7” companies to report, among other things. ( You can see the full Zacks Earnings Calendar here. After today’s close, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)-rated NVIDIA is expected to continue its immense quarterly growth on both top and bottom lines: +39.3% on earnings per share (EPS), +63.9% on revenues. The company is also riding a 9-quarter string without disappointing on earnings.Other Zacks Rank #3 companies reporting this afternoon include CRM and ELF , both of which are also expected to garner gains on top and bottom lines, if less impressively than NVIDIA. Salesforce is estimated to fetch +4% on EPS, +6.6% on revenues. ELF is expected to grow EPS by an impressive +37.7%, +1.63% on the top line.Two important Zacks Rank #4 (Sell)-rated tech firms are also coming out with earnings in today’s late session: AI and HPQ . Both are expected to post negative EPS growth year over year: -81.8% for AI and -2.44% for HPQ. AI revenues, on the other hand, are projected to gain +25%; +4.86% for Hewlett Packard.

