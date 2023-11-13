Pre-Markets Lower After Strong Trading Week

Pre-market futures today are kicking off a new week of trading lower, following a strong week that finished with a flourish on Friday: the Dow gained +391 points, +1.15%, the Nasdaq was +276 points, +2.05%, and the S&P 500 closed +1.56%. At this hour this morning, the Dow is giving back -65 points, the S&P -156 and the Nasdaq -60 points.



Indices are bouncing nicely in November from a tough October, which brought lows on the Dow and small-cap Russell 2000 not seen since the first half of the year. Just month to date, the Dow is +3.7%, the S&P is +5.3% and the Nasdaq — still leading among all major indices, as it has all year — is up +7.4% so far in November. The tech-heavy index, led once again by the Magnificent Seven tech majors with significant A.I. components, is back up over +40% year to date.



This week’s main course of economic data comes tomorrow morning, with the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for October. Month over month is expected to come down notably to +0.1% from +0.4% the previous month. Year over year CPI — also known as the “Inflation Rate” — is anticipated to reach +3.3% after back-to-back months of +3.7%. Lows for this cycle came in at +3.0% in June. Core CPI year-over-year (ex-food and energy costs) are expected to remain stickier, at +4.1% for the second-straight month.



The CPI’s sister report, the Producer Price Index (PPI), hits the tape Wednesday, and Thursday brings us Weekly Jobless Claims, Industrial Production/Capacity Utilization and Import Prices. Friday, we’ll get a peek at Housing Starts and Building Permits. On the earnings front, the retailers are center stage, with Walmart WMT, Target TGT and Home Depot HD releasing quarterly data, among others.



This morning, Zacks Rank #4 (Sell)-rated Tyson Foods TSN put up mixed numbers for its fiscal Q4 report, beating estimates on its bottom line by 4 cents to 37 cents per share — the first quarter in the past five that did not disappoint on earnings — while revenues of $13.35 billion missed the $13.71 billion in the Zacks consensus, -2.8% year over year. Full-year guidance was kept in-line, and shares are down another -2% in early trading (Tyson Foods trades -26% year to date).



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.