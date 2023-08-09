Pre-Markets in the Green Ahead of CPI Data Release

Market futures are in the green at this hour in today’s early trading period, looking to make back the small selloff yesterday which saw all four major indices make a run for breakeven late in the regular trading day. The Dow is currently +41 points, +0.12%, while both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are +0.18%. The small-cap Russell 2000 — underperforming for the past week, but in second-place month to date — is +0.14% at this hour.

We take a break from major economic prints this morning, as summer doldrums set in approaching mid-August: plenty of traders are currently on vacation; even the Fed doesn’t meet up again until the third week of next month. Anyway, we’ll likely haver our hands full with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) when it hits the tape tomorrow morning. Analysts currently expect year-over-year CPI coming in at +3.3%, with core year over year +4.7%. The core read is expected to tick down slightly, but headline looks to increase month over month.

Wendy’s ( WEN ) is out with Q2 earnings this morning, just meeting earnings expectations at 28 cents per share (an improvement from 24 cents reported in the year-ago quarter), on revenues that missed the Zacks consensus by -1.33% to $561.57 million. Shares are down only slightly on the news in today’s pre-market, but still down -4% year to date. The company carried a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) into the earnings release, though it does exist in an industry with a Zacks Rank in the Top 14%.

Digital entertainment platform Roblox ( RBLX ) shares are currently down more than -10% following its Q2 report ahead of today’s bell: negative earnings of -46 cents per share in the quarter matched the Zacks consensus (but down -53% year over year) on revenues that came in well below expectations: $680.8 million versus $785.1 million analysts were looking for. Further, bookings came in light of estimates for the Zacks Rank #4 company. The stock had been up +35% year to date.

Sunglasses maker and retailer Warby Parker ( WRBY ) doubled expectations on its bottom line this morning, posting earnings of +$0.04 per share versus expectations of +$0.02, and easily ahead of the year-ago -$0.01 per share. Revenues for the quarter reached $166.1 million, beating the Zacks consensus by +2.76%. Shares are up +7.7% on the news in early trading today, adding to its relatively scant +6.7% gains year to date previously. The company also raised full-year revenue guidance.

The big quarterly report today comes after the closing bell, when The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) puts out fiscal Q3 numbers. Expectations here are for earnings per share to come down -9% on +4.3% in estimated revenue. Its ESPN segment this morning announced a sports betting deal with Penn Entertainment ( PENN ), whereby ESPN BET will come from a $1.5 cash payment to Disney and $500 million in warrants to buy PENN shares.

But ESPN is just one of several many big businesses, and it’s been a rather challenging time for Disney this year and, according to CEO Bob Iger, this quarter. We shall see if they will now outperform lowered expectations after the closing bell today. Disney currently rides a Zacks Rank of #3.

