Pre-Markets in Red Ahead of Final Trading Day of May

Pre-market futures are down this morning, following a flat full session yesterday. As market participants continue to gauge the proper direction forward, China Manufacturing PMI came in below expectations for May — 48.8 versus 49.4 expected, and 49.2 in the previous month — and has sent crude oil prices down again, after a -4% drop on WTI and Brent during Tuesday’s trading. The Dow is currently -100 points, the S&P 500 is -20 and the Nasdaq is -65 points.

We’re still in a bifurcated market at this time overall: while the blue-chip Dow is down for six of the past seven trading days, the Nasdaq 100 is nearing highs not seen since April of last year. Of course, it’s still the tail wind of A.I. pricing itself into the market following NVIDIA’s ( NVDA ) stellar Q1 report last week, but the Nasdaq overall is still roughly 2000 points below its November 2021 highs.

After today’s open, we’ll see new data from the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which gives us a glimpse at the labor market ahead of tomorrow’s ADP ( ADP ) private-sector jobs report (delayed a day due to the Monday Memorial Day holiday). Expectations are for 9.5 million job openings in the month of April, down a touch month over month but well off the 11.8 million we were seeing a year ago. Also, a new Beige Book is expected to drop this afternoon at 2pm.

Advance Auto Parts ( AAP ) missed expectations on its Q1 earnings report out before today’s open: earnings of 72 cents per share was well off the $2.60 expected, for a negative earnings surprise of -72.3%. Revenues of $3.42 billion in the quarter missed the Zacks consensus by a scant -0.27%, and an improvement over the $3.37 billion tallied a year ago at this time. The specialty retailer also slashed guidance and cut its dividend yield, making this one of the worst retail earnings reports of the quarter.

After today’s closing bell, earnings season continues to churn out results in its late stages: Salesforce.com ( CRM ), C3.ai ( AI ) and CrowdStrike ( CRWD ), among others, are putting out quarterly numbers. It will be interesting to see if the tech-heady Nasdaq can keep its A.I.-centric bullishness intact, especially as C3.ai has been trading up an extraordinary +136% over just the past month alone. This would suggest the stock is being traded for perfection; will it provide this?

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.