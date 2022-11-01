Pre-Markets in Green to Start a Fresh Month

Pre-market futures are up again, after shedding some excess to start the week after big gains Friday. The Dow is +250 points currently, the S&P 500 is +43 and the Nasdaq is +155. We’re seeing a pretty clear pull to the upside, which is curious coming as it is at the commencement of a new Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. This meeting is sure to bring us another 75 basis-point (bps) rate hike tomorrow afternoon, once the meeting concludes.

Apparently, this new interest rate hike — which brings us to an even +4.00% on the top end of the range (for the first time in 15 years) — is already baked into the cake; in past months, directly ahead of a new Fed meeting, markets would exhibit at least a little trepidation about how these big rate tightenings will affect the overall economy. Or maybe the pre-markets are reacting to earnings reports out before today’s opening bell?

In these, Big Pharma giant Pfizer PFE posted big beats on both top and bottom lines this morning. Earnings of $1.78 per share easily surpassed the $1.47 expected and $1.34 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $22.64 billion over the past three months outpaced the Zacks consensus by +7.6%, though still below the year-ago’s $24.09 billion. Pfizer shares are up nearly +3% on the news in early trading.

Pfizer competitor Eli Lilly LLY also beat estimates this morning, albeit by much slimmer margins: earnings of $1.98 per share came in ahead by as penny on sales in the quarter of $6.99 billion, which outperformed expectations by +0.4% and surpassed the $6.77 billion reported a year ago. Lilly has big hopes for tirzepatide, marketed as Mounjaro — a once-weekly injection to treat type-2 diabetes which is now being fast-tracked for treatment of obesity. It’s a first-in-class drug approved in May of this year.

While we’re on the subject of Big Pharma, Johnson & Johnson JNJ has announced it is purchasing medical device tech company Abiomed ABMD for $380 per share, which has accelerated Abiomed’s share price by +52% in today’s early market. The deal will be in all cash and will build out J&J’s line of cardiovascular products.

Finally, Uber UBER posted mixed results ahead of Tuesday’s open this morning, missing on the bottom line to -61 cents per share from an expected -17 cents while revenues surpassed expectations by +3.3% to $8.34 billion in the quarter — way ahead of the $4.85 billion posted in the same quarter a year ago. The rideshare staple, which had been trading down -36% year to date, is +13% in early morning trading.



