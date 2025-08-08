Pre-markets Higher, Early Q2 Reports Modest

Friday, August 8, 2025



Pre-markets are off early-morning highs at this hour, but still in the green across the board. The Dow is +78 points, +0.18%, the S&P 500 is +14 points, +0.23%, the Nasdaq +40, +0.18% and the small-cap Russell 2000 +14, +0.64%. We’re higher across the board for the week, but mixed over the past month of trading: the Dow -0.79% and the Russell 2000 -0.41%, while the S&P 500 is +1.75% and the Nasdaq +2.80%.



Bond yields are ebbing back up, with the 10-year currently at +4.26%, +7 basis points (bps) from Tuesday, which had been the lowest we’d seen since late April, while the 2-year is at +3.75% — inching up slowly. This yield had been as low as +3.67% back during the week of “Liberation Day,” when President Trump announced his major tariff initiative. (The 2-year yield was +4.29% when Trump took over for his second non-sequential presidential term in late January.)



There is no Fed meeting (officially the Federal Open Market Committee [FOMC]) in August. Thus, we will need to wait another monthly cycle or two of economic data before seeing a rate cut from the 4.25-4.50% we’ve been at since December’s 25 bps cut. When mid-September’s FOMC meeting takes place, there is a more than 90% change it will cut interest rates at least another 25 bps.





Q2 Earnings Results This Morning: CART, UAA, WEN & More



