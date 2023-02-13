Pre-Markets Flat Ahead of CPI, PPI Later This Week

Monday, February 13th, 2023



Pre-market futures enter a new week of trading basically mixed but flat, following the worst overall trading week since mid-December. Selling news and taking profits have been in order as the interest rate/recession outlook remains uncertain from our current vantage point. The Dow is -20 points at this hour, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq +2 and +30 points, respectively. No major market catalysts are expected today.



After the opening bell, the January print from the New York Fed on inflation predictions will be coming out: the one-year previously came out at +5.0% while the five-year was +2.4%. These are better numbers than we were seeing when inflation was leaving the economy swollen through most of last year. That said, +2.4% inflation five years from now is still too high in terms of what the Fed feels are optimum inflation measures. We hope to see these figures come down further.



Tomorrow’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for January will take a lot of the air out of the room this week. Expectations are for higher price levels month over month on both headline and core, following a headline for December which was -0.1% — a good sign that inflation is ultimately on the wane. Year over year, 30 basis-point (bps) drops are expected on both headline and core: +6.2% and +5.4%, respectively. This would keep the systematic slow erosion of inflation continue as we’ve seen since interest rate hikes have gotten traction.



Of course, looking for bigger-than-expected drops would be a sign that things are changing in the economy. We’ve apparently been able to avoid collapsing into a recession and we may continue to glide to a soft landing, as the Fed intends. But prints like the CPI — and its sister report, the Producer Price Index (PPI), out on Thursday morning — take the temperature of economic conditions on a monthly basis, so if we are to witness something having “broke” as interest rates continue to creep higher, these are the metrics that will likely show them to us.



Check Point Software CHKP, a multinational cybersecurity company reported earnings that beat the Zacks consensus by a sold dime this morning: $2.45 per share versus $2.35 expected. Revenues of $638.5 million was a modest beat over expectations as well. Both top and bottom lines show healthy year-over-year growth, as well. Yet shares are selling off -2% on weak early trading thus far. The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company is trading flat year to date. For more on CHKP’s earnings, click here.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.