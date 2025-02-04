Pre-Markets Flat Ahead of JOLTS; Q4 Earnings for PFE, PYPL, PEP & More

Tuesday, February 4, 2025



We are flat with a downward bias a half-hour before the market opens this Tuesday, with more earnings results reporting favorable conditions in Q4 but potential resistance in Q1. The Dow is -89 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is exactly 0 and the Nasdaq is +28 points. The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -1 point.



After today’s open, we’ll get the first labor market report of the week (which culminates in the big non-farm payroll Employment Situation report Friday morning) with the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). This data will report for December, whereas the rest of the jobs reports, also including private-sector payrolls from ADP ADP tomorrow ahead of the bell, reflect January tallies.



Also, Factory Orders for December come out shortly after regular trading starts today. Expectations are for -0.8% for the month, doubling the previous month’s -0.4% and equaling the lowest print since August of last year. Should goods-producing efforts within our shores manifest in the future, we may see a turnaround here — though we wouldn’t expect this in the near-term.



Q4 Earnings Reports Today: PFE, MRK, PYPL & More

Pfizer PFE put up its most impressive quarterly numbers in recent memory today, beating estimates on the bottom line by more than +30%: 63 cents per share versus 48 cents expected. Revenues of $17.76 billion surpassed the Zacks consensus by +1.52%, on Covid vaccination sales that outperformed expectations. Guidance was in-line with earlier projections. Shares of PFE had been down slightly year to date, and are up +0.6% on its earnings news. For more on PFE’s earnings, click here.



Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here.



Merck MRK also outpaced estimates in its Q4 report this morning, albeit not quite as impressively: earnings of $1.72 per share beat the Zacks consensus by 3 cents, while $15.62 billion in quarterly sales bettered estimates by +0.45%. Yet guidance was lowered on disappointing sales of its HPV vaccine Gardasil, and Merck shares are down -8.4% in today’s pre-market. For more on MRK’s earnings, click here.



PayPal PYPL — otherwise known as where Elon Musk made his first billion dollars — outperformed expectations this morning on both top and bottom lines in its Q4 report. Earnings of $1.19 per share were a couple steps ahead of the $1.13 estimate, while revenues of $8.37 billion in the quarter were +1.67% ahead of where analysts were anticipating. Yet higher guidance was not enough to overcome the miss on Branded Payment Volume Growth, and shares are -8% ahead of the opening bell. For more on PYPL’s earnings, click here.



PepsiCo PEP beat by a penny to $1.96 per share — nicely ahead of the $1.78 per share reported in the year-ago quarter — on $27.78 billion in quarterly sales which barely missed expectations by -0.4%. North American demand slipped in the quarter, and shares are -2.5% in pre-market trading at this hour. For more on PEP’s earnings, click here.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.