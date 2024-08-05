Pre-Markets Deep in Red, Sell-off in Global Markets Intensifies

The U.S. stock market mayhem is likely to continue on Monday after a devastating last Friday. Equity market sell-off intensified globally following recession concerns in the United States. Futures on the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are down 3%, 4.1% and 5.6%, respectively. These three major stock indexes tumbled 1.5%, 1.8% and 2.4%, respectively, on Friday.

Weak labor market data for July, along with tepid reading for July manufacturing PMI and June’s construction spending, dented investors’ confidence in a “soft landing” of the U.S. economy by the Fed. Market participants are worried that the central bank may be late in reducing the benchmark lending rate and that the economy is heading toward a recession.

In line with recession fears, the yield on the benchmark 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note was down to 3.684% — its lowest level since July 2023. The yield on the short-term 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note also dropped to 3.685%.

The U.S. Dollar Index against six major currencies dropped to 102.62, a near five-month low. Japanese Yen surged to a seven-month high against the U.S. dollar. On Aug 5, the Nikkei 225 index plummeted 12.4%, marking its worst single-day performance since the “Black Monday” of 1987. At present, Nikkei 225 is in bear territory with a negative year-to-date return.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, briefly slipped below the 50,000 threshold for the first time since February. As a result of the global equity market rout, the CBOE VIX — Wall Street’s fear gauge — jumped more than 187% to above 53, its highest level since Apr 2, 2020.

Aside from a tepid economic outlook, geo-political tensions also intensified. The prolonged war between Ukraine and Russia is not heading for any conclusion. Tensions between Israel and Iran heightened after the killing of two top Hamas commanders. Political upheaval in the South East Asian country Bangladesh leading to the resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina worsened the situation.

This morning’s major earnings results were mixed. Tyson Foods Inc. TSN reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.87, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61. The largest meat producers and markets of the United States posted revenues of $13.35 billion for the quarter ended June 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.42%. For a detailed discussion of TSN earnings, click here.

Investment fund The Carlyle Group Inc. CG has come up with quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share. The company posted adjusted revenues of $788.9 million, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $842 million. For a detailed analysis of CG earnings, click here.

Pet food company Freshpet Inc. FRPT has registered quarterly loss per share of $0.03, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share. The company posted revenues of $235.25 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.87%. For knowing more on FRPT earnings, click here.

On the economic data front, the Institute of Supply Management will release services PMI for July after the opening bell. Investors will keenly watch this data after the pathetic reading of manufacturing PMI, which missed the consensus estimate and stayed contracted for four consecutive months. Weakness in services PMI data will heighten the concern of a near-term recession in the U.S. economy.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.