Pre-markets Advance Ahead of FOMC Rate Cut, Mag 7 Earnings

Wednesday, October 29, 2025



Pre-markets are picking up where they left off as of Tuesday’s closing bell: three major indexes advancing to all-time highs, with only the small-cap Russell 2000 slightly off this morning. The Dow is +79 points at this hour, +0.16%, the S&P 500 +13 points, +0.19%, the Nasdaq +88 points, +0.34% and the Russell 2000 is -2 points at this hour.



Of course, we await the 25 basis-point (bps) interest rate cut from the Fed at today’s latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting — the second cut of this late 2025 cycle, which most investors now will extend to the FOMC December meeting. This will bring the Fed funds rate down to 3.75-4.00% — the lowest we’ve seen since mid-December 2022, when the Fed was busy ratcheting up interest rates.



It’s tough to see much juice left to be squeezed from this orange. All-time market highs? I mean, Q3 earnings season has been solid and all, but without the specter of lower interest rates for longer — especially when Fed Chair Jerome Powell is replaced in May, at the latest — we likely wouldn’t be seeing such lofty evaluations outside of industries directly impacted by AI spending. There is currently a +100% chance of a rate cut today, +86% at the December meeting (for another 25 bps) and +44% at the January 2026 meeting.



Speaking of the AI trade, NVIDIA NVDA remains king of the mountain. A vast and varied amount of chip supply to companies across the AI-investing spectrum has led CEO Jensen Huang’s company to open today’s trading as the first-ever $5 trillion market cap stock. Forward P/E is now nearly 50x per share, which is high, but still nowhere near the “bubble-level” valuations we saw from the dot-com firms a quarter century ago.





Q3 Earnings at a Glance: Boeing, Caterpillar & More



What to Expect from the Stock Market Today



