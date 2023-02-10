Pre-market Movers: XPON, HPCO, LYFT, PHAT, AVXL…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is up over 56% at $3.10. enCore Energy Corp. (EU) is up over 13% at $2.67. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is up over 12% at $11.69. Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 12% at $2.59. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) is up over 12% at $2.57. Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) is up over 11% at $3.24. Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) is up over 10% at $66.23. Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is up over 6% at $62.00. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is up over 6% at $25.20. Hesai Group American Depositary Share, (HSAI) is up over 6% at $22.47.

In the Red

Hempacco Co., Inc. (HPCO) is down over 53% at $2.06. Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is down over 33% at $10.75. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) is down over 17% at $9.49. Osisko Development Corp. (ODV) is down over 11% at $4.92. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is down over 11% at $2.66. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is down over 9% at $2.45. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is down over 9% at $2.40. Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is down over 6% at $34.07. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 6% at $14.75. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is down over 5% at $163.49.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.