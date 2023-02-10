Markets
APE

Pre-market Movers: XPON, HPCO, LYFT, PHAT, AVXL…

February 10, 2023 — 06:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is up over 56% at $3.10. enCore Energy Corp. (EU) is up over 13% at $2.67. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is up over 12% at $11.69. Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 12% at $2.59. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) is up over 12% at $2.57. Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) is up over 11% at $3.24. Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) is up over 10% at $66.23. Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is up over 6% at $62.00. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is up over 6% at $25.20. Hesai Group American Depositary Share, (HSAI) is up over 6% at $22.47.

In the Red

Hempacco Co., Inc. (HPCO) is down over 53% at $2.06. Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is down over 33% at $10.75. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) is down over 17% at $9.49. Osisko Development Corp. (ODV) is down over 11% at $4.92. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is down over 11% at $2.66. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is down over 9% at $2.45. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is down over 9% at $2.40. Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is down over 6% at $34.07. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 6% at $14.75. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is down over 5% at $163.49.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

