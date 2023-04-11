Pre-market Movers: WW, NOGN, GCTK, ADTN, OPI…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

WW International, Inc. (WW) is up over 22% at $5.06. Nogin, Inc. (NOGN) is up over 20% at $2.13. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (XLO) is up over 11% at $3.50. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is up over 7% at $33.96. Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is up over 7% at $4.06. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) is up over 5% at $5.50.

In the Red

GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) is down over 19% at $2.57. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) is down over 12% at $13.29. Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is down over 11% at $10.26. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) is down over 7% at $11.32. Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is down over 6% at $16.13.

