Pre-market Movers: VCIG, DTI, PCT, KWE, AULT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) is up over 15% at $9.17. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) is up over 14% at $3.79. Ault Alliance, Inc. (AULT) is up over 13% at $9.99. Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is up over 7% at $2.10. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is up over 6% at $100.53. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) is up over 5% at $14.16.

In the Red

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) is down over 18% at $5.94. Drilling Tools International Holdings Inc (DTI) is down over 17% at $4.17. Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is down over 12% at $2.46. JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) is down over 11% at $2.50. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) is down over 7% at $11.48. Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is down over 6% at $4.52.

