News & Insights

Markets
ASLE

Pre-market Movers: TYGO, BRSH, TNGX, VERI, DOCS…

August 09, 2023 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) is up over 27% at $4.89. Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is up over 19% at $5.95. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is up over 16% at $167.50. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) is up over 16% at $5.17. Loop Media, Inc. (LPTV) is up over 14% at $2.20. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) is up over 13% at $5.26. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (ATMV) is up over 10% at $11.60. Accretion Acquisition Corp. (ENER) is up over 9% at $11.45. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (CETU) is up over 9% at $11.35. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX) is up over 8% at $10.94.

In the Red

Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) is down over 35% at $13.73. Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is down over 31% at $5.26. Veritone, Inc. (VERI) is down over 26% at $2.93. Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is down over 25% at $24.40. Fitell Corporation (FTEL) is down over 24% at $3.79. PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) is down over 20% at $14.80. 2U, Inc. (TWOU) is down over 18% at $3.49. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is down over 16% at $43.34. AerSale Corporation (ASLE) is down over 16% at $12.20. Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) is down over 13% at $5.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is down over 14% at $295.47. ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) is down over 14% at $14.87. Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (SGE) is down over 12% at $2.20. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is down over 9% at $2.43. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is down over 8% at $11.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASLE
CELH
DOCS
ENER
EXFY
GTES
HRTG
LEJU
LPTV
MQ
MRKR
PUBM
SGE
SMCI
TNGX
TWOU
UPST
VERI
ZIP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.