Pre-market Movers: TUP, ASRT, DOCN, WISH, AAOI…

August 04, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is up over 56% at $5.51. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) is up over 20% at $7.96. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) is up over 20% at $4.97. Arisz Acquisition Corp. (ARIZ) is up over 12% at $11.95. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (IPVF) is up over 6% at $11.70.

In the Red

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) is down over 48% at $2.76. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) is down over 21% at $36.78. ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is down over 21% at $6.61. Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is down over 18% at $61.46. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) is down over 16% at $26.80. OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) is down over 14% at $12.40. INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) is down over 13% at $2.73. TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is down over 12% at $77.00. Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is down over 10% at $12.86. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is down over 10% at $7.90. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) is down over 10% at $7.47. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is down over 10% at $4.29. Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) is down over 9% at $80.99. ModivCare Inc. (MODV) is down over 9% at $34.45.

